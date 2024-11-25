Salah casts doubt on Liverpool future, says more out than in

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah. — AFP

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah says he is 'more out than in' at the Premier League club with still no offer of a new contract.

The Egyptian striker, whose current deal expires next summer, scored twice as Liverpool came back to beat Southampton 3-2 on Sunday to open an eight-point lead at the top of the league standings.

Not such good news, however, for the Liverpool fans who sang his name at St Mary's were his post-match comments.

"Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay at the club. I'm probably more out than in," Salah, who has scored 10 Premier League goals and made six assists this season, told reporters.

Salah, who stopped to address media before boarding the Liverpool team coach, said he was disappointed by the situation.

"I love the fans and the fans love me but it's not in my hands. Let's wait and see," he said.

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 and has become a cult hero at the Anfield club for whom he has scored 165 goals in 262 Premier League appearances.

The way he has begun this season suggests the 32-year-old is still very much at the peak of his powers.