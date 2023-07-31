Saint-Maximin becomes the latest Premier League player to join Saudi Pro League

The 31-year-old former Liverpool star is due to become the latest high profile player to head to the Middle East
Allan Saint-Maximin became the latest player on Sunday to swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League after leaving Newcastle to join Al-Ahli on a four-year deal.
The former France youth international spent four years at St. James’ Park and departs for an undisclosed fee.
Saint-Maximin will team up with former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, ex-Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez and former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at Al-Ahli as the influx of top names to Saudi Arabia shows no sign of abating.
The 26-year-old Saint-Maximin scored 13 goals across 124 appearances for the Magpies, but the winger has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.
The deal to sell Saint-Maximin has drawn criticism with the Saudi Public Investment Fund having the majority ownership in both Newcastle and Al-Ahli.
“Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career,” Newcastle said in a statement confirming his departure.
