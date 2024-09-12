Ronaldo says United need to rebuild everything

The extensive calendar will include a mix of Emirates PGA Pro-Ams with 18-hole Individual Strokeplay events
Cristiano Ronaldo said his former club Manchester United must rebuild everything from the bottom up if they are to compete for the top titles again.
The 39-year-old Portugal forward won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and a Club World Cup crown during his first stint at United from 2003-2009 and said he still loves the club, who finished eighth in the league last season.
Speaking on the 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' podcast set to air on Thursday, Ronaldo said he was happy with the way the club's administrators, led by INEOS boss Jim Ratcliffe, were investing in infrastructure.
"They need to rebuild everything, in my opinion ... the club needs time to rebuild because it's still one of the best clubs in the world, but they need to change. They understand that this is the only way," British media quoted him as saying.
"I believe that the future will be bright. I believe, but they don't depend only on the talents. They have to rebuild from the bottom. If not, they cannot compete. It will be impossible."
United manager Erik Ten Hag has come under pressure already after two defeats in their opening three games and Ronaldo said he should lean on his former United teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was hired as an assistant coach.
"You cannot rebuild a club without knowledge," he said. "I believe that Ruud is going to help because he was inside the club. He knows the club, he knows the fans. If the coach listens to him, I think they can improve a little bit the club."
United, who are 14th in the league, visit Southampton on Saturday.
ALSO READ:
The extensive calendar will include a mix of Emirates PGA Pro-Ams with 18-hole Individual Strokeplay events
The new International & National Amateur Golf Championships will bring together UAE National golfers and amateurs from the Asia-Pacific and Arab Golf Federations
Their haul of 22 gold medals and 82 overall in Paris is even more impressive given the death and destruction since Russia invaded in February 2022
India won 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, the most by the country in the history of the competition
Rice symbolised the freedom provided by 'Carsball' as he was allowed to advance far further forward than at the Euros
Mainly packed stadia, iconic venues and the feelgood factor derived from the Olympics that came before them turned the Paralympics into a festival of sport
The tournament featuring 12 corporate teams will allow local talents to showcase their skills in the 100-ball format
Left with a depleted attack, Afghanistan have named three uncapped players