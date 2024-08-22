Ronaldo has 19 million followers on his YouTube channel hours after launch

Some international players have chosen to retire from certain formats due to the demands of the schedule
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of subscribers signed up within a couple of hours.
The 39-year-old five-times Ballon D'Or winner plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.
"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.
Less than 24 hours after posting his first video, 19 million subscribers had joined the channel.
Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on the X platform, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.
