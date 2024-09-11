Resolute UAE earn praise from Iran coach after Fifa World Cup qualifier

UAE's Tahnoon Al Zaabi vies for the ball with Iran's Mehdi Ghayedi during the match on Tuesday night. — Reuters

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 2:27 PM

The UAE may have lost a hard-fought battle in the 2026 Fifa World Cup Asian Qualifying match against Iran 1-0 on Tuesday night, but The Whites’ spirited display against the Asian giants earned praise from the Iranian head coach Amir Ghalenoei.

Ghalenoei was left with mixed feelings after his Iran side remained perfect in Group A with a 1-0 victory in Al Ain.

For the second game running, Iran created plenty of chances but had to be satisfied with only a 1-0 win with the 60-year-old left pleased with the points collected but looking to improve his side’s finishing.

Paulo Bento’s UAE came close to scoring a goal of their own on few occasions and also defended resolutely when Iran threatened to build on their lead.

“I congratulate Mr. Bento for the good team he has built. It is one of the best teams that UAE has built,” said Ghalenoei.

“It was a match that could have ended with a difference of three or four goals and at the same time, was almost a draw.

“Before the game, I said that we had identified the UAE's strengths in (the match against) Qatar, neutralised them and scored from their weaknesses. In fact, we could have scored more goals.

“We did not convert 90 percent of our chances. Sometimes football punishes you for that but fortunately, we were not punished today but it is a problem we have to solve.”

Mehdi Ghayedi scored in first half added time but Iran could have added more had Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun been more clinical in front of goal.

After the morale-boosting 3-1 win against Qatar in their opening game, a home defeat was not what head coach Bento wanted for his UAE side.

The Portuguese was clear where the game turned against his side, admitting the timing of Ghayedi’s goal played a crucial part in the final outcome.

"Of course, the result was not good, but I am satisfied with the players' performance," said Bento.

"We conceded a goal in the last minute of the first half, and this was the worst moment for the UAE team in the match.

"I think that if we had succeeded in ending the first half goalless, the course of the game in the second half would have been completely different.”

Asia has eight direct slots for the next Fifa World Cup which will be a 48-team tournament.