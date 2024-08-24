Premier League: Manchester United lose to Brighton

Brighton's Pedro (left) celebrates after scoring against Manchester United on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 6:08 PM

Table toppers Brighton & Hove Albion beat Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday to stay perfect in the Premier League after Joao Pedro scored a late winner in the fifth minute of added time.

Brighton took the lead when Kaoru Mitoma received the ball on the left flank before his cross went through United's defence and into the six-yard box where Danny Welbeck stuck a leg out to score against his former club.

Amad Diallo drew United level at the hour mark when he was put through on goal and the 22-year-old cut inside his marker before shooting, with the ball being deflected past keeper Jason Steele and into the net.

