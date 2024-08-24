Premier League: Manchester United lose to Brighton

A Letter from America: Dubai-born Josh Hill says he's balancing gym discipline with a 'lot of golf'
The 20-year-old has demonstrated his talent and potential across several high-profile events during a busy summer of golf
Table toppers Brighton & Hove Albion beat Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday to stay perfect in the Premier League after Joao Pedro scored a late winner in the fifth minute of added time.
Brighton took the lead when Kaoru Mitoma received the ball on the left flank before his cross went through United's defence and into the six-yard box where Danny Welbeck stuck a leg out to score against his former club.
Amad Diallo drew United level at the hour mark when he was put through on goal and the 22-year-old cut inside his marker before shooting, with the ball being deflected past keeper Jason Steele and into the net.
With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Brighton's pressure paid off when Simon Adingra found space in the box and chipped the ball over United's defenders to an unmarked Pedro who headed home to give them their second win of the season.
