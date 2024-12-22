Premier League: Liverpool beat Spurs 6-3 to extend lead at the top

Liverpool are top with 39 points from 16 games, four points above second-placed Chelsea
Liverpoo''s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring their fifth goal. — AFP
Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with a dominant but chaotic 6-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday thanks to doubles from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.
Diaz met Trent Alexander-Arnold's beautiful cross with a diving header to open the scoring before Alexis Mac Allister nodded home from close range to double Liverpool's lead, but James Maddison pulled one back four minutes before half-time.
Dominik Szoboszlai scored in added time and Salah netted twice in seven second-half minutes, before Dejan Kulusevski's volley was followed by Dominic Solanke's 83rd-minute goal to set up a frantic finish until Diaz made it 6-3 two minutes later.
Liverpool are top with 39 points from 16 games, four points above second-placed Chelsea who have played a game more. Spurs remain 11th, with 23 points from 17 games.
Earlier on Sunday, striker Nicolas Jackson struck the post with a close-range header as Chelsea were denied the chance to go top of the Premier League table as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at a blustery Goodison Park.
The conditions made it difficult for both teams, but they each had chances to win the game. Jackson was also denied from point-blank range by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as Everton kept a fifth clean sheet in six games.
ALSO READ: