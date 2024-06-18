Premier League: Abu Dhabi-owned Man City begin title defence at Chelsea

Ledecky dominated in the 400m freestyle championship before a crowd of 20,689 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium
Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City begin their fifth straight title defence with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on August 18, the Premier League said on Tuesday.
Chelsea's newly appointed manager, Enzo Maresca, will face a familiar side as he previously assisted Pep Guardiola during their treble-winning season and also coached City's youth team.
FA Cup winners Manchester United host Fulham in the first match of the season on August 16, while last season's league runners-up Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first match on August 17.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Among the other opening fixtures, Championship winners Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United entertain play-off victors Southampton.
Ipswich Town, who are returning to the Premier League after 22 years following back-to-back promotions, host Liverpool in an early kick-off on August 17.
The Premier League will begin in mid-August after the mid-season break was removed from the calendar in order to allow for a longer close-season break.
ALSO READ:
Ledecky dominated in the 400m freestyle championship before a crowd of 20,689 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium
‘Hoping for another low one in the final round,’ said the Dubai-born golfing talent
The 24-year-old golfing talent shoots an impressive 64 in the second round in the Kansas Wichita Open
'The calibre of talent that Tommy represents aligns perfectly with our goal to further build our brand in the realm of sport', says DP World Group's Daniel Van Otterdijk,
Scheffler will play the first and second rounds at Pinehurst with third-ranked McIlroy and second-ranked Xander Schauffele
Spain's young and talented core of players have worked extensively with manager Luis de la Fuente
Each event has its own identity and each of the champions in a ‘mini-Order of Merit’ will receive a $200,000 bonus
The 24-year-old talent will compete in the US-based PGA Tour’s development event, the $1 million Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open this week