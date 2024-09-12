Pochettino can spark a culture shift in US team, says Pulisic

Argentinian football coach Mauricio Pochettino. — AFP file

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 8:27 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 8:28 PM

New United States coach Mauricio Pochettino can bring a fighting spirit to the national team, midfielder Christian Pulisic said after Tuesday's 1-1 with New Zealand.

Pulisic's goal was cancelled out by Ben Waine's late equaliser in Cincinnati and the AC Milan winger said that he is hopeful Pochettino can instil the fierce mentality and risk-taking edge the team need to compete at the highest level.

The Argentine coach, who left American-owned Premier League side Chelsea in May after one season in charge, will lead the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada.

The US have been without a permanent coach since a humiliating early exit from the Copa America on home soil in July led to the sacking of Gregg Berhalter after his second stint as head coach.

"It's time to turn the page. We really have to pick it up a level," Pulisic told reporters late on Tuesday.

"It feels pretty low right now, but I know there's better times ahead. Hopefully he (Pochettino) brings a culture that is willing to fight, that is willing to take risks and win.

"There are a lot of things that need to change, just the mentality and the culture of the group. I think we have the quality but I know that is the first thing that he is going to want to change."