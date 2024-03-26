Palestine keep 2026 Fifa World Cup hopes alive with 1-0 win over Bangladesh

Palestine players celebrate their victory on Tuesday. — AFC

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 5:18 PM

In an incredible display of spirit, Palestine beat Bangladesh 1-0 on Tuesday in a qualifying game for the 2026 Fifa World Cup to keep their dream alive.

Having beaten Bangladesh 5-0 in their previous game last week, Palestine beat the South Asians again on Monday, thanks to a 94th-minute goal from Michel Termanini in Dhaka.

With seven points, five more than Lebanon and six clear of Bangladesh, Palestine remain second in Group I behind Australia.

The top two teams from each of the nine groups in the second round progress to the final round where Asia’s increased automatic allocation of eight World Cup places will be on offer.

Palestine, who will next face Lebanon on June 5, stay on course for a first appearance in the final round of qualifying.

The West Asian team are playing their home matches at neutral venues due to the war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Australia thrashed Lebanon 5-0 and became the first team to advance to the final round of Asia qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

An early goal from Kusini Yengi in Canberra sent the Socceroos on the way to a fourth successive win in Group I and ensured progress to the next stage with two matches to spare.

With less than two minutes on the clock, the impressive Craig Goodwin crossed from the left for Yengi to score his first goal for Australia from close range.

Australia put the game beyond Lebanon in the first three minutes of the second half. Bassel Jradi knocked in an own goal following a corner and Goodwin fired home a third.

John Iredale came off the bench to make it 4-0 midway through the second half with his first international goal, and Goodwin added his second and Australia’s fifth with nine minutes remaining thanks to an Iredale assist.

“It means the world to me personally, and to the boys,” Iredale said. "We set out to score more goals tonight and we’re pleased we did that.

“Craig Goodwin's got an unbelievable left foot, and having him in the squad really boosts our quality. I was really pleased to help him get his second goal.” (With inputs from AP)

