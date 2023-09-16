Neymar makes Saudi debut as Al Hilal thrash Al Riyadh

The score was the second-highest by a Bangladesh batsman in one-day internationals behind Litton Das’s 174 against Zimbabwe
Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer Neymar made his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Hilal on Friday, coming off the bench to feature for the final 26 minutes of his new club's 6-1 demolition of Al Riyadh.
The 31-year-old, who last month joined the former Asian champions for 90 million euros ($95.9 million) from Paris Saint-Germain, was introduced in the 64th minute for fellow Brazilian Michael and set up Malcom to score Al Hilal's fourth in the 83rd minute.
Aleksandar Mitrovic had put Al Hilal in front with a 30th minute penalty before goals from Yassir Al-Shahrani and Nasser Al-Dawsari gave the league leaders a comfortable advantage.
Neymar, who surpassed Pele's record as Brazil's leading scorer when he netted twice in last Friday's 5-1 win over Bolivia, had not played for Al Hilal since moving to Saudi Arabia due to an ankle injury.
Fans jeered as Al Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari opted to take an 87th minute penalty as Neymar watched on, the Saudi Arabia winger converting before adding his side's sixth goal in injury time.
