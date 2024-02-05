Mexico's Estadio Azteca to host opening match of 2026 World Cup

Bhatia and Lokhandwala lead tributes to a man who was an inspiration to many and has left behind a lasting legacy
Mexico City's Estadio Azteca will host the opening match of the 2026 World Cup on June 11, Gianni Infantino, president of world soccer's governing body Fifa, said on Sunday.
Mexico staged the World Cup in 1970 and 1986, with the finals of both editions held at Estadio Azteca.
Argentina striker Diego Maradona also scored the famous "Hand of God" goal and the "Goal of the Century" against England at the venue.
ALSO READ:
Bhatia and Lokhandwala lead tributes to a man who was an inspiration to many and has left behind a lasting legacy
Three more wins for the Marmoom Stables handler as Lucie Botti hits the bull's eye with her first Meydan runner
‘The goal is to win says skipper Nicholas Pooran as he hailed his team’s performance
This collaboration will encompass awareness campaigns to make sports events more environmentally friendly
The Reds restored a five-point lead over the Gunners with a dominant 4-1 destruction of Chelsea on Wednesday
Xavier Bartlett makes sensational debut with remarkable figures of 4/17 to pick up the Man of the Match award
India reach 336-6 at stumps after interesting first day of second Test in Visakhapatnam
Co-founder Vasu congratulates field for playing competitive golf as the Nicklaus Design course comes in for praise