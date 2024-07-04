Messi still a doubt for Copa America quarterfinal

Argentina's Lionel Messi during a training session. — Reuters

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 9:14 AM

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is still a doubt for the Copa America quarterfinal against Ecuador on Thursday (Friday 5 am UAE Time) at the NRG Stadium in Houston, coach Lionel Scaloni said.

Messi, who suffered a right hamstring injury in the match against Chile, did not play in the final group game against Peru, which Scaloni also missed after being given a one-match ban by CONMEBOL.

"We will wait a few hours and make a decision. Another day is always better. We'll decide on the basis of the response we get today," Scaloni told a press conference after Messi was seen training with the team.

"We'll try to get him to play and if he doesn't, we'll try to find the best thing for the team. I'm going to talk to him today, I think it's fair that he takes his time and trains as much as he can."