Man United legend Ryan Giggs retrial abandoned as CPS drops assault charges

Giggs, who won 13 Premier League titles with Man United, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to his former girlfriend Kate Greville

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs reacts as he leaves the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on August 31, 2022. — AFP file

By Reuters Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 3:06 PM

The retrial of ex-Manchester United player Ryan Giggs over domestic violence allegations has been abandoned after the charges were withdrawn by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday.

Giggs, 49, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to his former girlfriend, Kate Greville, along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville's sister, Emma.

In a trial last year, the jury was discharged after failing to reach verdicts on the charges. Giggs denied all charges and a trial date of July 31 was set during a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

However, Kate was no longer willing to give evidence in a retrial as the process had taken a toll on her and her sister, according to a BBC report.

"We have determined there is no longer sufficient evidence available to proceed in respect of the controlling or coercive behaviour charge and that it is no longer in the public interest to prosecute the remaining assault charges," a CPS spokesperson said.

Giggs made 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United, a club record, winning a haul of honours, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

He represented Wales 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and took over as national coach in 2018.

He was replaced as Wales manager after initially stepping aside in late 2020 due to the case, with Rob Page taking over as national coach.

