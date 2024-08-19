Man City's understudies teach Chelsea a lesson in Maresca debut

Savinho (left), the 20-year-old Brazilian winger who joined Manchester City only last month, tormented Chelsea's defenders during the Premier League match on Sunday. — AFP

Pep Guardiola’s decision to give many of Manchester City’s star players more time to recover from Euro 2024 paid dividends on Sunday when their stand-ins helped the defending champions to a 2-0 win at Chelsea under new coach Enzo Maresca.

Kyle Walker, John Stones and Phil Foden – stalwarts for England in their run to the Euro final in July – were on the bench at Stamford Bridge and Spain's Rodri was out of the squad altogether as he recovers from an injury picked up in Germany.

In came right-back Rico Lewis and winger Savinho who both tormented Chelsea while Mateo Kovacic, Rodri’s under-study, sealed the win with City’s second goal in the 84th minute after Erling Haaland, fresh from a whole summer off, opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

"We didn't expect it. We are away from our best so three points is the good news. For me it is an honour to be in charge of these guys. I'm so fortunate, I could not say more," Guardiola said when asked about the players who stepped up.

He paid tribute to Kovacic for his role in replacing Rodri whose absences last season coincided with City's three defeats in the league.

"His mum and dad gave (us) an incredible human being, he is a top-class person. Top," Guardiola said.

City are seeking a fifth straight Premier League title having already made history by winning the past four in a row although they face the risk of punishment for alleged breaches of financial rules, claims that the club denies.

Unlike City's decision to rest their Euro stars, Chelsea started with Spain’s Marc Cucurella and England's Cole Palmer who both appeared in the tournament final in Berlin on July 14.

The Blues showed flashes of the style that Chelsea’s big-spending US owners – now on their fourth permanent manager since they bought the club in 2022 - hope will bring success back to west London.