Look: Women's World Cup star recreates iconic Messi victory photo with trophy

We have over 14 legends of the game that we brought on as co-owners. It's like Messi and Ronaldo coming together to create a new football league, he said
Jenni Hermoso, Spanish football star and one of the players in the winning World Cup team, has recreated a famous photo of Messi, another World Cup star, with his trophy.
The photo shows the player in bed, covered with a blanket and the trophy on her pillow. She has an arm flung out over the pillow, under the trophy, and holds it with her other hand.
The snap recreates Messi's similar photo, that was taken with the World Cup after his team won last year in Qatar.
Here is a side-by-side comparison posted by ESPN on X:
Spain defeated England 1-0 in the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday, capping off a tournament that has broken attendance and TV records.
An Olga Carmona goal was the difference between the two sides in a pulsating game that saw Spain create the majority of the clear-cut chances.
England and Spain were both making their first appearance at a Women's World Cup final, while England's wait for a first trophy since the men's tournament in 1966 goes on.
(With inputs from agencies)
ALSO READ:
We have over 14 legends of the game that we brought on as co-owners. It's like Messi and Ronaldo coming together to create a new football league, he said
Events will include top level baseball, tennis, gymnastics, fencing and much more
UAE’s Camero tied second with a round to play at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club
Close to 100 executives from the international airport retail industry will mark the occasion when they compete at two of Dubai’s iconic golf courses
Australian World Cup winner David Warner and Pakistan star Shaheen Shah Afridi will be in action in UAE's IPL-style franchise league
Cristofer Bagge delivered the MVP round of the tournament in the November edition at Dubai Hills Golf Club
Chestertons Global awarded the winners Boadicea The Victorious, Riyadh and Northern Data Group ,Dubai at the Desert Palm Polo Club
Ajman’s Al Zorah Golf Club to host next qualifier which is open to all golfers