E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Look: Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after Al Nassr's defeat in Saudi King's Cup final

He hasn't won any trophy for his Riyadh club yet; his sole silverware so far is last year's Arab Club Champions Cup

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photos: Reuters
Photos: Reuters

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 2:36 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo was in floods of tears after his Al Nassr side lost the King's Cup final to Al Hilal on penalties late on Friday, extending his Saudi Arabian trophy drought.

The Portuguese superstar, whose arrival last year unleashed a flood of top players to the Saudi Pro League, slumped to the ground as Al Hilal celebrated.


Ronaldo, 39, then slowly walked off the pitch and sat in the dug-out with tears streaming down his face.

In a tempestuous match that saw three red cards, including one for Al Nassr's ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, Ayman Yahya scored in the 88th minute to cancel out Al Hilal's early strike through Aleksandar Mitrovic.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

But Al Hilal triumphed 5-4 in the shoot-out to complete the Saudi treble after also winning the Super Cup and the Saudi Pro League, finishing unbeaten in domestic action.

This season, Al Hilal — with star signing Neymar injured since October — put together a record, 34-match winning streak in all competitions.

Al Nassr, who were second in the league behind Al Hilal, and lost to the same team in the Super Cup, miss out once again despite the prolific Ronaldo, who scored a Pro League-record 35 goals.

His sole silverware so far with the Riyadh club is last year's Arab Club Champions Cup.

Ronaldo's contract, said to net him 400 million euros over two-and-a-half years, runs out at the end of next season.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports