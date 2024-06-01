Look: Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after Al Nassr's defeat in Saudi King's Cup final

The 24-year-old's first tournament as a pro will be next month's PGA Tour Americas 2024 Qualifying in California
Cristiano Ronaldo was in floods of tears after his Al Nassr side lost the King's Cup final to Al Hilal on penalties late on Friday, extending his Saudi Arabian trophy drought.
The Portuguese superstar, whose arrival last year unleashed a flood of top players to the Saudi Pro League, slumped to the ground as Al Hilal celebrated.
Ronaldo, 39, then slowly walked off the pitch and sat in the dug-out with tears streaming down his face.
In a tempestuous match that saw three red cards, including one for Al Nassr's ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, Ayman Yahya scored in the 88th minute to cancel out Al Hilal's early strike through Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
But Al Hilal triumphed 5-4 in the shoot-out to complete the Saudi treble after also winning the Super Cup and the Saudi Pro League, finishing unbeaten in domestic action.
This season, Al Hilal — with star signing Neymar injured since October — put together a record, 34-match winning streak in all competitions.
Al Nassr, who were second in the league behind Al Hilal, and lost to the same team in the Super Cup, miss out once again despite the prolific Ronaldo, who scored a Pro League-record 35 goals.
His sole silverware so far with the Riyadh club is last year's Arab Club Champions Cup.
Ronaldo's contract, said to net him 400 million euros over two-and-a-half years, runs out at the end of next season.
ALSO READ:
The 24-year-old's first tournament as a pro will be next month's PGA Tour Americas 2024 Qualifying in California
Australia fielded only nine of their squad with head selector George Bailey among the staff who played roles as replacement fielders
The boxing association will award $100,000 to gold medallists, $50,000 for silver medals and $25,000 for bronze
A regular on the EGF Order of Merit events the 18-year-old English player heads into a four-year golf scholarship at Odessa University, Texas
The Dane exceeds his expectations with two wins on the tour including the 2024 UAE Challenge
Coach Domenico Tedesco announced his 25-man squad for next month's tournament on Tuesday with Witsel's recall a major surprise
Safiya Al Sayegh opens up about the importance of family support in the development of young Emirati sportswomen
Martin Stewart and Alfie Waters crowned Net Division champions with a score of eight-under-par