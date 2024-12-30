Liverpool's Dutch master Slot rounds off almost perfect year

Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates after the match against West Ham United. — Reuters

Replacing Kop idol Juergen Klopp at Anfield looked to many like mission impossible for Dutchman Arne Slot when he was named as the German's successor in May.

Now the appointment looks like a masterstroke halfway through his maiden Premier League campaign.

Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Sunday put Slot's side eight points clear of surprise second-placed side Nottingham Forest and 14 ahead of champions Manchester City.

They have lost only once in all competitions this season and Slot can look back on an almost perfect 2024.

His Feyenoord side were unbeaten from the turn of the year to when he left as they finished runners-up to PSV Eindhoven.

The only side to get the better of Liverpool this season are Nottingham Forest and the way Slot's side have ended the year, a 20th title for the club now looks in their grasp.

"Compliments to Nottingham Forest. They were the one," Slot said after his side's rout of West Ham at the London Stadium.

While Slot inherited a high-quality squad and has not had to instigate a major rebuild, the tweaks he has made to Liverpool's style have put them in total control of the table.

They are a little more pragmatic than they were under Klopp's high-octane pressing game, but Slot has still retained Liverpool's attacking verve, evidenced by the fact they have scored 45 goals in 18 games including 14 in the last three.

The 46-year-old has benefited hugely from Mohamed Salah having what promises to be his best-ever season at Liverpool despite the ongoing saga of the Egyptian's contract talks.

Salah's goal on Sunday took his tally for the season to 20 and his two assists mean he has been involved in 30 goals in 18 Premier League games for Liverpool this season.

The 32-year-old Salah has been involved in 52 goals in all competitions in 2024 (29 goals, 23 assists), which is more than any other player in Europe's big five leagues.

"Mo and the word extraordinary is something I've heard a lot in the last six months," Slot told reporters.