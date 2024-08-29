Liverpool sign Italy international Chiesa from Juventus

Juventus' Italian forward Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring a penalty during the Serie A match against Genoa. — AFP file

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 7:44 PM

Liverpool have signed Italy forward Federico Chiesa from Juventus on a long-term contract, the two clubs said on Thursday.

Juventus said the deal was worth 12 million euros ($13.30 million) plus 3 million in add-ons for the 26-year-old, whose contract with the Serie A club was set to expire in 2025.

Chiesa suffered a serious knee injury in 2022 that sidelined him for 10 months, but he bounced back and last season scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 37 appearances for Juventus across all competitions.

The winger, who can also play through the centre, scored 32 goals in 131 matches over four seasons at Juventus. He initially joined the Turin-based side on loan from Fiorentina in 2020.

"I'm so happy to be a Liverpool player," Chiesa said in a statement. "When (sporting director) Richard Hughes called me and he said, 'Do you want to join Liverpool?' – and the coach (Arne Slot) called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans."

Chiesa missed Juve's two opening league games after falling out of favour with new manager Thiago Motta. His arrival at Anfield adds to Slot's already impressive options up front, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez already at his disposal.

“It's a dream that has become a reality," Chiesa said in a video on Instagram. "When I hear the word Liverpool I think of trophies, victories and the great nights in the Champions League at Anfield.