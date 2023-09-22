Liverpool fight back to beat LASK 3-1 in Europa League

Club World Cup success was his 16th trophy as City boss and the 37th of his illustrious coaching career
Liverpool overcame an early scare and came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 win at Austria's LASK Linz in their opening Europa League Group E game on Thursday.
LASK took a surprise lead in the 14th minute through a stunning goal by winger Florian Flecker, who connected with a corner and blasted it in past Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Liverpool had an excellent chance to level through a Darwin Nunez close-range header later in the first half but were denied by an alert save from goalkeeper Tobias Lawal.
But Nunez levelled for Juergen Klopp's side following half-time, coolly converting from the spot after the visitors were awarded a penalty when winger Luis Diaz was taken down inside the box.
Diaz then moved Liverpool in front in the 63rd from close range, netting a brilliant cross into the middle of the box by Ryan Gravenberch, before substitute Mohamed Salah sealed the win two minutes from time with a low strike inside the far post.
In the other Group E clash, last season's quarter-finalists Union Saint-Gilloise rescued a home 1-1 draw against Toulouse.
Bayer Leverkusen scored twice inside 16 minutes to beat Swedish champions Hacken 4-0 at home, while the 2022-23 runners-up AS Roma claimed a 2-1 win at Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol with a Romelu Lukaku goal.
Panathinaikos, second in the Greek Super League last season, shocked the 2020-21 winners Villarreal 2-0.
Stade Rennais midfielder Ludovic Blas found the net in the first minute to help his side earn a comfortable 3-0 win over visiting Israel champions Maccabi Haifa.
ALSO READ:
Club World Cup success was his 16th trophy as City boss and the 37th of his illustrious coaching career
I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality, says the Uruguayan
Birmingham club held by struggling Sheffield United after having won their last 15 home games at Villa Park
City now hold five major titles simultaneously including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup
Watson’s stable star wins Al Maktoum Mile as Measure Time is Godolphin’s Al Rashidiya hero at 'Festive Friday' meeting
The event, which is scheduled for November 2024, is part of the season that will take place in 18 countries across five continents
Simon and Lukas Astrom secured second place at the Jumeirah Golf Estates event
The north London outfit's last successful Premier League trip to the celebrated home of Liverpool FC came in 2012