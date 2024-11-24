Liverpool build eight-point lead after Salah inspires comeback at Southampton

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their third goal. — Reuters

Premier League leaders Liverpool beat bottom side Southampton 3-2 on Sunday to build a sizeable eight-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City after Mohamed Salah led a second-half comeback for the visitors.

Liverpool were trailing 2-1 when Salah scored twice in the second half to take his season's tally to 10 goals in the league.

After City lost their third straight league game on Saturday, a humbling 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool took full advantage and Arne Slot's side now have 31 points from 12 games to City's 23.

"They are a good team, good with the ball. They scored two quick goals but the most important thing was the reaction. We showed it very well and happy with the three points," Liverpool goalscorer Dominik Szoboszlai told Sky Sports.

"It is a great feeling (going eight points clear) but it is the beginning of the season. We just need to continue and not think where the other teams are."

Southampton shot themselves in the foot when they tried playing out from the back and under Liverpool pressure, Flynn Downes's pass fell to Szoboszlai at the edge of the box and the unmarked midfielder fired home to make it 1-0.

"We had a couple of meetings before the game and we know they build-up from the back," Szoboszlai added.

"Sometimes they do well, sometimes they make mistakes and that was the case here. We pressed really well and got the goal."

However, Southampton received a lifeline minutes later when Andy Robertson tripped Tyler Dibling on the edge of the box and the referee pointed to the spot, with VAR upholding the decision even though the contact was made just outside the area.

Although Adam Armstrong had his spot kick saved by Caoimhin Kelleher, the forward pounced on the rebound to equalise with his third goal in four games for Southampton.

Saints turned things around 11 minutes into the second half from a sublime counter-attack when Dibling found Armstrong running into space and the forward spotted Mateus Fernandes making a run and the Portuguese midfielder made it 2-1.