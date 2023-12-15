Lionel Messi and Inter Miami add Japan stop to pre-season tour

Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 7:19 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 7:21 PM

The pre-season tour for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami keeps growing, with the team revealing on Friday that a stop in Japan has now been added to the schedule.

Inter Miami will face Japanese league champions Vissel Kobe at the Japan National Stadium on February. 7. That will be the fourth match of a tour that includes games in Saudi Arabia — including one pitting Messi against longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo — on January 29 and February 1, and a game against a team of pro players from Hong Kong on February 4.

Inter Miami now have five pre-season matches announced; there's the four on the Saudi Arabia-Hong Kong-Japan trip and another in El Salvador on January 19.

The team will begin pre-season training in early January and the Major League Soccer regular season is set to begin in February.

