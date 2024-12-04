Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy pleased with win but keeping feet on the ground

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy celebrates after the match. — Reuters

Ruud van Nistelrooy was happy to get his tenure as Leicester City manager off to a flying start with a 3-1 win over West Ham United on Tuesday but he said they have a lot of work to do if they are to hold their own in the Premier League.

The Dutchman was appointed by Leicester on Friday to replace the sacked Steve Cooper.

Van Nistelrooy left Manchester United after a four-game spell as interim manager following Erik ten Haag's dismissal, having previously served as his compatriot's assistant.

"The third day working at the club, it’s been very busy getting to know everyone," the 48-year-old told reporters after Leicester's first win in six league matches.

"Everybody was involved with that and helping, it was busy and long days but worth it.

"We know the level in the Premier League and we know every game we play that everything has to be right. We have to train and develop our defence, our counter attack, our possession.