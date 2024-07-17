Lara names the player who was more talented than him and Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar (left) with Brian Lara. — AFP file

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 11:59 AM

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara revealed a player that he believed was more talented than him and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In his new book, Lara: The England Chronicles, the Windies batting great, also known as the 'Prince of Trinidad' for his exceptional strokeplay and records, revealed the player to be former West Indies all-rounder Carl Hooper.

In the book, Lara said about Carl that he was one of the best players he saw. The West Indies great lauded his once-teammate for playing exceptionally well as a captain, during which he said he fulfilled his true potential.

Former West Indies batsman Carl Hooper. — X

"Carl was easily one of the best players I've ever seen. I would say that not even Tendulkar and I would come close to that talent. Separate Carl's career from playing to captaining and his numbers are very different. As a captain, he averaged nearly 50, so he enjoyed the responsibility. It is sad that only as a captain did he fulfill his true potential," Lara said in his book as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Hooper played 102 Tests from 1987-2002, scoring 5,762 runs at an average of 36.46, with 13 centuries and 27 fifties. His best score was 233. He also took 114 wickets, with the best figures of 5/26.

In 227 ODIs, he made 5,761 runs at an average of 35.34, with seven centuries and 29 fifties, best score of 113 not out. Hooper also took 193 wickets in the ODI format, with the best figures of 4/34.

Speaking about Hooper's 111-run knock against England at Lord's in 1991, Lara said that innings reminded him of Carl's class. He also said that despite being so talented, Carl himself could not understand how great he was.

"When I think back to that Lord's match, I see the class of Carl Hooper. Man, what a player. The ease in which he batted brought out a kind of awe in us, and in all of us, even the senior players. You felt that when Carl went out to bat, they enjoyed it - Desmond Haynes, Viv Richards, Greenidge, all these guys would stop what they were doing just to watch him," said Lara.

"He was so talented, yet he didn't understand just how good he was. People would ask why he didn't do full justice to his brilliance, and you know what, there is no clear reason for it," he added.