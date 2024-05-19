Klopp hails 'superpower' fans in emotional Liverpool farewell

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and coaching staff applaud fans after his last match as Liverpool manager. — Reuters

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 11:20 PM

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's fans as the "superpower of world football" after his final match as manager ended in a 2-0 win at home to Wolves on an emotional day at Anfield on Sunday.

Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah scored the goals, but the game was largely a sideshow as supporters paid tribute to the German they have taken to their hearts.

The charismatic 56-year-old, who announced in January he was leaving the club, has forged a strong bond with the Anfield faithful, who gave him a rousing welcome as he emerged from the famous tunnel.

The fans used cards to create giant mosaics, one simply reading "Jurgen" and another saying "Danke", with many holding scarves aloft bearing Klopp's name during a rousing rendition of the club's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone".

After full-time he returned to the pitch through a guard of honour from the players to address the crowd wearing a red top bearing the words "Thank You" on the front and "I'll Never Walk Alone Again" on the back.

A stage was set up in the centre of the pitch and the club's owners, directors and ambassadors, including Anfield great Kenny Dalglish, all welcomed Klopp onto the field, with fans chanting his name.

"I'm so happy I can't believe it," said Klopp, who arrived at Anfield in 2015 with the club at a low ebb. "I'm so happy about the game, this atmosphere, this family. It's so incredible, thank you so much.

"It doesn't feel like an end," he added. "It just feels like a start. Today I saw a football team play full of talent, youth, creativity, desire, greed. That's one part of development, that's what you need, obviously.

"In these few weeks where I have had too much attention, I realised a lot of things. People say I turned them from doubters into believers. That's not true. You did it. Nobody tells you to stop believing. This club is in a better moment than for a long time.

"We have this wonderful stadium, training centre and you -- the superpower of world football. Wow."

Klopp added: "We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe. We decide if we trust or don't trust. Today I am one of you and I keep believing. I stay believing 100 percent.

"Obviously I saw a lot of people crying and I will tonight too because I will miss people but change is good. Everything will be fine because the basics are 100 percent there.

"You welcome the new manager (Arne Slot) like you welcomed me. You go all in from the first day. You keep believing. You push the team. I'm one of you now. I love you to bits.

"Thank you. You are the best team in the world. Thank you."

Klopp then also adopted the song Liverpool fans had created for him to lead the crowd in a chant of "Arne Slot, na, na, na, na".

The German led the club to Champions League glory in 2019 -- the sixth time they had been crowned European champions.