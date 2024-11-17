Kane hopes Tuchel's winning record will help end England's trophy wait

England's Harry Kane, Rico Lewis and Morgan Rogers during a training session. — Reuters

England captain Harry Kane expects incoming coach Thomas Tuchel to have the backing of fans despite his nationality, adding that the German's track record could help the team end a 58-year wait for a major trophy.

England reached a World Cup semifinal and two European Championship finals under Gareth Southgate, but have not won the World Cup, or any other major trophy, since 1966.

Former Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach Tuchel was appointed last month, becoming the first German to manage England and just the third foreigner to take charge after Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello.

He will take charge of England in January.

"I think the fans will (back Tuchel). It will be results-dependent, really - and probably the way we're playing. Ultimately England fans want to win," Kane told reporters on Saturday.

"We all want to win. I think Thomas gives us a great opportunity to do that with his history of winning the Champions Leagues and big major competitions.

"Obviously he knows he's going to have to - I don't want to say win the fans over - but he has to produce and that's by playing style and results. Ultimately, in 19 months, if we win the World Cup together I don't think anyone's going to have a problem with him."

Kane, England's captain and record goalscorer, worked with Tuchel at Bayern, where the pair forged a strong relationship.