'It's an absolute dream': Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush joins Man City on $72.6-million contract

Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, with Kyle Walker joining AC Milan on loan, as the club step up their rebuild during a disappointing season.

Egypt forward Marmoush has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions in a deal reportedly worth about £59 million ($72.6 million) plus a potential £4.2 million in add-ons.

Marmoush is City's third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis as manager Pep Guardiola reshapes his squad.

The 25-year-old, who scored 37 goals in 67 games for Bundesliga side Frankfurt, shared this post on X soon after the announcement:

Marmoush said signing for City was "an amazing feeling".

"With Pep, his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to improve," he said. "That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here.

"And I cannot deny I also want to win trophies. City have been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and winning culture."

Director of football Txiki Begiristain said Marmoush, who has 35 international caps, was an "accomplished and exciting forward".

"He's had an outstanding season, and every time we have watched him, he has influenced matches," he said.