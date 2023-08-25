Is Liverpool star Mo Salah moving to Saudi Pro League?

Reuters file photo

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 1:56 PM

The Saudis have set the football transfer market on fire, securing one star player after another from Europe. Just last week, Al Hilal signed former PSG and Barcelona forward Neymar for an astronomical multimillion deal with the PSG.

What started with Cristiano Ronaldo's shock move to Al Nassr last year has turned into a revolution of sorts for Saudi football. While the likes of Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic joined the Portuguese star, Al Ahli, another Saudi side, secured Roberto Firmino and Reyad Maharez to strengthen themselves at the front.

The latest buzz? Whether Liverpool forward Mo Salah will join Al Ittihad.

Liverpool have insisted that Salah is not for sale, and they have no plans to sit on the negotiation table with Saudi Pro League's Al Ittihad, reported Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Romano said Al Ittihad's astronomical contract bid to tempt the Egyptian captain remains valid, adding that the only way Salah may end up in Saudi Arabia is if he forces the move.

After initially planning to bid about £52 million for Salah, offering the 31-year-old a two-year contract worth a reported €180 million (£141 million), Al Ittihad are now said to be willing to pay almost double the money to the player, according to a report in The Guardian.

The Saudi club haven't had any formal communication with Liverpool yet and they want to first ensure Salah is convinced with the project, the report added.

Over two weeks ago, when the first reports of the Saudi-Salah saga surfaced, the player's agent Ramy Abbas Issa dismissed them, saying if they wanted to leave Liverpool, they wouldn't renew their contract last year. On August 8, responding to a post on X claiming, "Mo Salah is 100% open to a move to Saudi Arabia in the future," Issa replied, "Neither Mohamed nor I discussed this with anyone."

Al Ittihad signed Fabinho from Liverpool for £40 million earlier in the transfer window. Salah, whose contract with Liverpool runs until 2025, is the latest Al Ittihad interest after they procured the services of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and former Celtic winger Jota this summer.

The Saudi transfer window remains open until September 20, and the football world is expecting some late drama and fresh recruits for the next season.

ALSO READ: