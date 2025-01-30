Inzaghi delighted after Inter seal round of 16 place

Inter Milan's Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his team's first goal. — AFP

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi planned for a fast start from his side and got it as they overwhelmed visitors Monaco early on to win 3-0 and complete their pre-season goal of a place in the top eight of the Champions League table.

A Lautaro Martinez hat-trick booked Inter an automatic spot in the round of 16 as they outclassed a Monaco side that had beaten Barcelona and Aston Villa already in the league phase and contained plenty of attacking threats.

Inter were 2-0 ahead and a man to the good following a Monaco red card after just 16 minutes as they came flying out the blocks, effectively ending the contest early having conceded a single goal in their eight fixtures in the league phase with the best defence in the competition.

"The boys were really good at preparing for the game with this intensity, it allowed us to take a big step forward," Inzaghi told reporters.

"We played seven games out of eight without conceding a goal. I am really satisfied with our progress.

"It was the first goal of the season (to be in the top eight), we cared a lot about that, and we succeeded with full merit."

Inter have little time to rest on their laurels with a Milan derby on Sunday as they look to stay in touch with Napoli at the top of the Serie A table.

"We will try to give them (the players) a few days of rest," Inzaghi said, adding he does not usually speak to the team straight after a game, but made an exception this time.