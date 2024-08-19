Henry quits as France Under-21 coach after Olympics

Father of blind golf says he will always help to promote disabled golfers and is pushing for a Paralympic place
Thierry Henry has stepped down as coach of the French Under-21 national soccer team, the country's soccer federation said on Monday, days after his team lost to Spain in the Olympic final.
The Federation Francaise de Football (FFF) said in a statement that Henry had cited personal reasons for his decision to end his contract which had been due to run to June 2025.
Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup as a player with France and is his country's second all-time leading scorer, earned plaudits after his team's performances at the Olympics.
Father of blind golf says he will always help to promote disabled golfers and is pushing for a Paralympic place
Ayesha Al Mehairi hopes to deliver a strong performance in Paris
Players will look to secure their positions in the standings, aiming for the top spots while also trying to avoid the Drop Zone
She was disqualified before the women's 50kg final due to exceeding the 50kg weight limit last week
The 24-year-old rookie pro carded an opening round 70 to be tied 16th on the Professional Golf Tour of India event
Australia finished fourth on the Paris medals table with 18 golds, including four in one day last week
Yulo's Olympic feat reignited hope for the 115 million Filipinos, many of whose lives are blighted by poverty, natural disasters and corruption
Al Qemzi returns to action in Klaipėda in a buoyant mood after his win in Norway two weeks ago