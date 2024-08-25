Haaland can compete with Ronaldo and Messi, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola congratulates Erling Haaland after he was substituted. — Reuters

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 10:12 AM

Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland could etch his name alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the game's greatest strikers with his "ridiculous" scoring numbers.

Haaland bagged a hat trick in Manchester City's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, the 10th for the Premier League club.

"The numbers are ridiculous," Guardiola told reporters. "He can compete in terms of goals with Cristiano and Messi. The numbers are unbelievable at his age. He's an incredible threat, hopefully he can be here for many years."

Two games into the season and the 24-year-old Haaland has four goals in what could well be a third consecutive Golden Boot campaign. His overall record at the club is 94 goals in 101 appearances.

The battering ram of a forward, who missed nearly two months last season with a foot injury, benefited from a restful summer after Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

"I said a few weeks ago, he feels better than previous seasons," Guardiola said. "This season, no Euros, relax and arrive well.

"Last season he struggled a lot, especially at the beginning. He felt tired and niggles most of the time. This time, with the rest with no Euros, he has arrived with a good vibe."