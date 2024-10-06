Guardiola praises Kovacic for scoring twice in win over Fulham

Indonesia’s Bintang leads at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship as UAE's Rayan Ahmed makes strong start
Pep Guardiola said Mateo Kovacic is "very important" to Manchester City after the Croatian's double clinched a dramatic 3-2 win against Fulham on Saturday.
Guardiola's side suffered a first half shock when Andreas Pereira put Fulham ahead at the Etihad Stadium.
But Kovacic, filling in for the injured Rodri, struck either side of half-time to settle City's nerves.
The Croatian midfielder's brace was followed by Jeremy Doku's blistering strike before Rodrigo Muniz netted Fulham's second to set up a tense finish.
City remain unbeaten in their first 10 games in all competitions this season, with five wins from seven league matches putting them firmly in contention for a fifth successive title.
They sit in second place, one point behind leaders Liverpool after ending a two-match winless run in the top flight.
Questions have been asked over how City will cope without the influential Rodri after the Spain international was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.
But while Guardiola may have been concerned at how Fulham were able to take control for spells, in Kovacic they have an able deputy.
"I'm very happy he scored two goals. He's not a guy who scores goals. Maybe he saw Rodri, the goals he's scored in that position," Guardiola said.
"When they defend with five at the back there is one man free in the 18-yard box and that is Kovacic.
"The two goals is because they cannot defend that position. The first goal was brilliant and the second one as well.
"Kova was really important but now the opponents know they cannot leave him alone, otherwise he can score a goal."
It was a memorable day for the 30-year-old, who said: "It means a lot because my wife is pregnant, so it was great to get some goals for the little one.
"It's nice to score but the most important thing is the team and that we won."
City started strongly with Ilkay Gundogan driving just wide and Erling Haaland shooting across the face of goal, but they switched off in 26th minute and were made to pay.
Failing to deal with a deep cross from Antonee Robinson, City allowed the ball to be worked inside to Raul Jimenez, whose clever backheel flick dropped perfectly for Pereira to volley home.
Guardiola's men began their fightback just after the half-hour mark.
Kovacic drove in from the edge of the box, via a deflection off Joachim Anderson, after a corner fell to him invitingly.
The former Chelsea star put City ahead with an assured finish two minutes after the break.
Bernardo Silva's lay-off found Kovacic and he did the rest, beating Sander Berge with a nice touch and curling home from 18 yards.
Doku bagged the vital third goal in the 82nd minute as he cut inside from the left and rattled a shot into the top corner.
Fulham made City work until the end as Muniz turned to score with a deflected shot two minutes from full-time.
