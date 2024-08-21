Germany keeper Neuer retires from internationals at 38

The WSL Championship Tour is the highest tier of competitive surfing that crowns the annual world champions
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from internationals on Wednesday after playing 124 times for his country since 2009.
The 38-year-old Bayern Munich player won the golden glove when Germany won the World Cup in 2014.
"Today marks the end of my career in the German national football team," Neuer wrote on Instagram.
"Anyone who knows me knows that I didn't take this decision lightly. I feel very well physically and, of course, the 2026 World Cup... would also have appealed to me.
"And yet I came to the decision that now is exactly the right time to end my chapter in the national team," he added.
Germany's national soccer federation (DFB) said Neuer was one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.
"All words seem too small. But they come from the heart: Thank you, Manu," it said in a statement.
"For your unique, outstanding successes, of course. But especially for your camaraderie, your dedication, your inspiration for fellow players and millions of fans and footballers around the world.
"You have changed the game of goalkeeping, you have shaped it. Just like this team. Your team. As a back-up. As captain. As a role model. As a world champion. As a friend. We will miss you!"
Neuer's retirement came two days after Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan also retired from international soccer.
Neuer's club Bayern, with whom he has won 11 Bundesliga, two Champions League and two Club World Cup titles, begin their league campaign at Wolfsburg on Sunday.
ALSO READ:
The WSL Championship Tour is the highest tier of competitive surfing that crowns the annual world champions
Sinner has now shown that he can win even when not 100% healthy, an attribute he may need to utilise at the US Open
The UAE fighter claimed the Arab Welterweight Championship title with a spectacular performance
The Emirati driver has put himself in a strong position to retain his F2 world title
Phogat, who was disqualified for breaching the weight limit just hours before her Paris Olympics final, broke down in tears during the reception
He will become the second cyclist from the country to participate at a Paralympic Games after Ahmad Al Mansoori, who took part in Tokyo 2020
The recently-turned pro held off strong local opposition to win by one shot on his PGTI debut in Coimbatore, India
The 50-year-old said although this would be his last tournament, he will continue to play online