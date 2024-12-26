Fulham stun Chelsea with 2-1 comeback win at Stamford Bridge

Fulham's Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz celebrates his goal with teammates. — AFP

Fulham came from behind to beat neighbours Chelsea 2-1 after a 95th minute goal from substitute Rodrigo Muniz gave the visitors all three point in the Premier League on Thursday.

It was Fulham's first win at Stamford Bridge since 1979 and put a dent in second-placed Chelsea's title hopes as the hosts stay on 35 points, four points off the pace having played two games more than leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea took the lead after 16 minutes when Cole Palmer danced past two defenders and slid the ball through Issa Diop's legs into the bottom corner to score a classy goal.

But Fulham's second-half energy and determination paid off in the 82nd minute when Harry Wilson headed home from close range for the club's first goal at Stamford Bridge since 2011.

Muniz clinched all three points when he swept home a pass from Sasa Lukic in the dying moments of the match to take Fulham up to eighth with 28 points from 18 games. It was Chelsea's first league loss since a 2-1 defeat on Oct. 20 at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League on Thursday with goals from Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton while Jhon Duran was sent off for the visitors who crashed to a fifth straight away defeat.

Victory in the last home game of the year moved Newcastle up to fifth on 29 points while Villa fell to ninth, a point behind Eddie Howe's side.

Newcastle are in a purple patch with four straight wins in all competitions and their third in the league in their quest to return to the top four and the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest continued charting their climb up the Premier League table after they beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Thursday after a first-half goal from Anthony Elanga.

The result moved Forest provisionally up to third with 34 points, while Spurs are 11th with just 23 points after 18 games.