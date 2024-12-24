Frustrated Man United boss Amorim not feeling Christmas cheer

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. — Reuters

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said on Tuesday that while dealing with the Premier League club's problems is frustrating, he is confident in his ability to resolve them.

United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day, looking to bounce back from two straight defeats. Amorim took charge last month with the team sitting 14th. In his six league games in charge, United have had two wins, three losses and one draw.

The Old Trafford side will spend Christmas Day in 13th place, their lowest position on Dec. 25 since 1986, when they were 15th during Alex Ferguson's second month in charge.

"This is maybe one of the lowest moments in our club. We have to face it and be strong," Amorim told reporters.

Asked why the club haven't made substantial progress, the Portuguese manager said: "If I knew, I would solve all the problems of this club, even this (leaky ceiling).

"I know what I am going to do. That is so clear for me. I will not say I am feeling relaxed because I am really frustrated. It is a very difficult moment but we will solve problems step by step and find answers for everything.

"I just want to win. I don't care about Christmas. I'm just focused on we need to win the next match. That's the only thing I care about.

"We are privileged (in England) we can play on Boxing Day to give some happiness to the fans and we want so bad to win it."

Amorim confirmed defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Victor Lindelof are still sidelined and said that he would rejig the squad to make sure there were no new injury concerns.

"In this moment it's not rotation to see the players and prepare the future (but) simply to not have injuries," he added.