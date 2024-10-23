Former international footballer detained over rape complaint

Photo: AFP file

Former Chilean international footballer Jorge Valdivia was placed in preventive detention on Tuesday after a rape complaint was filed against him.

Judge Ely Rothfeld ordered Valdivia be held in a prison in Rancagua, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Santiago, due to the "seriousness of the crime" and the consequences for the victim.

If found guilty, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Valdivia was arrested early Tuesday by police, hours after the complaint was filed.

The incident allegedly occurred after Valdivia dined with a woman on Sunday night and went to her home.

The 41-year-old issued a statement in which he denied "having sexually assaulted anyone."