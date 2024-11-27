Flick praises 'wonderful' Barca after 3-0 win over Brest

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski celebrates after the match. — Reuters

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick praised his players as they bounced back from consecutive La Liga disappointments with what he described as a great performance to thump French side Brest 3-0 in their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Flick said on Monday that his side's recent form was a major worry after they failed to win for a second successive La Liga game, but the German coach was delighted with how his players responded.

"Very happy. We deserved it, winning by three goals but we could have scored more," Flick told Movistar Plus.

"But I'm happy either way because delivering a performance like this after (a 2-2 draw at Celta) Vigo (on Saturday) is just great."

Flick praised Barca striker Robert Lewandowski who scored twice to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players to reach 100 goals in the competition, but said that he preferred his team's collective effort on Tuesday.

"Lewandowski is great, I'm delighted with his goals. I think Lewandowski knows he has to score and he is in the position to do it, but the important thing is what the team generates," Flick said.

"Obviously, he knows he has to score and he plays for it, but what this team does is just wonderful."

Lewandowski put Barcelona ahead after being fouled by goalkeeper Marco Bizot and converting from the spot in the 10th minute, scoring his 100th Champions League goal.

After successive La Liga games without a victory, and still missing injured teenage winger Lamine Yamal, Barca returned to winning ways with a dominant display as they created 19 scoring attempts against a side who did not have a shot on target.

But the wasteful hosts squandered several chances to extend their lead and were almost caught out by a couple of counter attacks before Dani Olmo got their second with a fine individual goal after dribbling past two defenders and firing home.

Lewandowski wrapped up the win in added time with a tidy finish inside the far post from Alejandro Balde's assist.

"I'm very happy, very happy. 101 goals in the Champions League is great number," Lewandowski told Movistar Plus.

"I didn't think I could score so many goals in the Champions League. To join Messi and Ronaldo ... I guess they are good, right?