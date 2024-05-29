Flick determined to win titles at Barca after being appointed coach

Hansi Flick secured seven trophies in his two seasons at Bayern Munch. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 6:22 PM

Hansi Flick was confident of winning titles with Barcelona after the former Germany and Bayern Munich manager was appointed the new head coach of the La Liga giants on Wednesday.

Flick, who has not managed a club since being sacked by Germany in September 2023, will be tasked with reviving Barcelona's fortunes after the Catalan side failed to win any trophies this season under Xavi Hernandez, who was dismissed on Friday.

In a statement, the club said it had "chosen a man well known for his teams' high pressing, intense and daring style of play which has brought him great success at club level and international level, winning pretty much all there is to win in the world of football".

Flick said it was an honour and a dream to be the Barcelona coach.

"I'm really looking forward to start working for this amazing club. Since I have arrived I have seen that everyone loves this club and does everything they can for its success," he told Barca TV.

"In the first team there is a good mix of experienced players and talented young players. I think we have to work to be able to improve... I won a few titles with Bayern Munich and I'd like to continue this path at Barcelona."

Barcelona highlighted the 59-year-old's success during the 2019-20 season at the helm of Bayern, with whom he won six trophies - the Bundesliga, the German Cup, the Champions League, the German Super Cup, the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Xavi was sacked last week after a trophy-less season in which Barca finished 10 points behind champions Real Madrid, lost the Spanish Super Cup final to their arch-rivals and were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris St Germain in the last eight.

The German filling Xavi's shoes faces a tough challenge ahead with fixing Barca's on-field struggles amid turmoil off the pitch, including deepening financial problems and a refereeing scandal that could drag on for years.