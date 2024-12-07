Fifa Club World Cup 2025: Al Ain to play Premier League champions Man City on June 22

Photo: WAM file

Record UAE Pro League champions Al Ain will begin their FIfa Club World Cup 2025 campaign against Italian Serie A giants Juventus, football's governing body Fifa said on Saturday.

Fifa released the match schedule for the expanded 32-club competition scheduled to take place in the United States from Saturday, June 14, to Sunday, July 13, 2025.

And the schedule sees Al Ain, 14-time UAE league champions, pencilled in to take on 36-time Serie A winners Juventus in their Group G opener at the Audi Field in Washington at 6pm UAE time on Thursday, June 18.

The garden city club will then go up against Premier League champions Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, at 6am UAE time on Monday, June 22.

Al Ain's last match of the group stage is against Wydad Casablanca on Thursday, June 26, at Audi Field in Washington.