Fernandez thriving after getting to grips with Maresca's positional demands

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez. — Reuters

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez struggled to live up to his hefty price tag following his arrival at the club in January last year but the Argentine says his recent upturn in form is down to developing a good understanding with coach Enzo Maresca.

Fernandez, who cost Chelsea 106 million pounds ($132 million), started six of their first seven league matches this season but failed to impress and was dropped to the bench in place of Romeo Lavia.

However, since his return to the side last month Fernandez has looked revitalised, bagging three goals and four assists in seven Premier League games and helping Chelsea climb to second.

"I learned the position in which I had to play, over time I got the idea of what the coach wanted," Fernandez told ESPN in an interview published on Monday.