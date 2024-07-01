Euro 2024: Sizzling Spain now have hosts Germany in their sights

Spain's Daniel Olmo (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal against Georgia. — AFP

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 1:32 PM

Spain enjoyed almost total control of Sunday's Euro 2024 win over Georgia and were now looking forward with confidence to a quarterfinal against Germany, coach Luis de la Fuente said.

Spain came back after conceding an own goal to beat Georgia 4-1 in their last-16 tie at the Duesseldorf Arena on Sunday and were praised by their coach for an efficient performance.

“I think we controlled the game at all times with brilliant stages of play against an opponent that defended really well and was good on the counter attack. We need to properly value how important this victory is, because our opponent was a really good team,” De la Fuente told a press conference.

Spain fell behind when centre back Robin Le Normand turned Otar Kakabadze's bouncing cross into his own net but were level at half-time before going on to dominate the second half.

“We knew that Georgia's danger came from the transition and counter attack, but they didn’t have any shots on goal," De la Fuente added.

"Of course, when they scored we were a bit nervous for a while, but we created so many chances that the result could have been 8-1 to us.”

Spain next take on hosts Germany in Stuttgart on Friday in the quarter-finals.

“We have a lot of confidence and a team with talent, quality and commitment. Being convinced of your ability is very important. I don’t want to offend anyone but we have the best team at this tournament,” said De la Fuente.