Euro 2024: Plenty of time for Netherlands to iron out problems

Netherlands' head coach Ronald Koeman (centre) during a team training session on Sunday. — AFP

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 8:12 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 8:13 PM

The Netherlands would have preferred a shorter turnaround between their last group match and Tuesday’s European Championship round of 16 clash with RomanIa, but coach Ronald Koeman said it also gave them valuable time to fix problems in the side.

The Dutch were last in action last Tuesday in Berlin where they went down 3-2 to Austria in their final Group D game, relegated to third place in the standings but still advancing to the knockout stage.

"It has been a very long week. Seven days is a long period between two matches at a tournament like this," Koeman told a press conference.

"We’ve certainly had enough time to review and analyse the match against Austria, and what went wrong. We didn't play compact enough, which sometimes makes it seem like you're not aggressive enough."

The Dutch had long discussions and extensive critique after the performance.

"Players and staff were open with each other. After that you continue and look for a reaction in training. Everyone knows that things can and should be done differently and now we look forward to seeing the confirmation of that tomorrow."

Koeman’s decision on who plays in the midfield is eagerly anticipated, with changes expected but he gave nothing away to reporters.

But he said he would insist on a more compact lineup, better aggression and communication.

"And the creative players must be able to make a difference,” he said.

Injuries to key midfielders like Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, and Teun Koopmeiners have seen Koeman struggle to find the right combination in the middle.