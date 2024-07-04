Euro 2024: Mbappe relishing another encounter with hero Ronaldo

French forward Kylian Mbappe attends a training session. — AFP

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 11:12 PM

Kylian Mbappe is relishing another encounter with boyhood hero Cristiano Ronaldo, whose posters he used to stick on his bedroom wall, when France take on Portugal in the European Championship quarterfinal on Friday.

Mbappe was only 10 when he met the Portuguese great for the first time, cheekily asking for his boots after sneaking into the press area at the conclusion of the 2009 Champions League clash between Olympique de Marseille and Real Madrid, and he still regards the 39-year-old as an idol.

"It's an honour to play against him, everyone knows the admiration I have for the player. We are in contact. He asks me about what's going on in my life and he gives me tips and it's an honour for me, especially when you think about what he's done for the footballing world," Mbappe told a press conference.

"He’s one of a kind... there will never be another Cristiano Ronaldo. He has shaped football. He inspires and has inspired generations. He has scored goals, he's won cups, his CV speaks for itself.

"So total respect for him but I hope that tomorrow he will be not as happy because I hope that it'll be us going to the semi-finals."

Mbappe predicted a tight tussle, saying "small details" will be decisive in the clash at the Volksparkstadion.

"The Euros are always a tight race, it's always a very difficult competition for us. Now you’ve only got huge teams left competing, and you need to be on top of every little detail, be it upfront or defending," he said.

"During our training sessions, there were improvements, we were working on our finishing and our intensity. We worked as best we could with the time that we had. But we're ready and raring to go for tomorrow."