Euro 2024: Guler stunner helps Turkey to 3-1 win over Georgia

Ledecky dominated in the 400m freestyle championship before a crowd of 20,689 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium
Teenager Arda Guler's superb long-range strike helped Turkey a victorious start to their Euro 2024 campaign with a 3-1 win over tournament debutants Georgia amid a fevered atmosphere in Dortmund on Tuesday.
Mert Muldur gave Turkey a deserved lead in the 25th minute, smashing a swerving volley past helpless Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from the edge of the box.
Georgia, playing their first major international tournament, equalised in the 32nd minute when Georges Mikautadze turned Giorgi Kochorashvili's cross past Mert Gunok, who should have done better in covering his near post.
The 19-year-old Guler, coming into the tournament fresh from a run of goals for Real Madrid, scored after 65 minutes, curling an unstoppable shot into the top corner.
Georgia pressed for a late equaliser but, with Mamardashvili coming up for a series of corners, Kerem Akturkoglu broke away and passed into an empty net in added time to make it 3-1.
‘Hoping for another low one in the final round,’ said the Dubai-born golfing talent
The 24-year-old golfing talent shoots an impressive 64 in the second round in the Kansas Wichita Open
'The calibre of talent that Tommy represents aligns perfectly with our goal to further build our brand in the realm of sport', says DP World Group's Daniel Van Otterdijk,
Scheffler will play the first and second rounds at Pinehurst with third-ranked McIlroy and second-ranked Xander Schauffele
Spain's young and talented core of players have worked extensively with manager Luis de la Fuente
Each event has its own identity and each of the champions in a ‘mini-Order of Merit’ will receive a $200,000 bonus
The 24-year-old talent will compete in the US-based PGA Tour’s development event, the $1 million Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open this week