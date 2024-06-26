Partner Content By KT Engage
Euro 2024: Guess the knockout round results with TrueWin
Historically marked by unpredictable moments, the Euro 2024 round of 16 matches can send the strongest teams home and pave the way for dark horses to reach the finals. Pressure is rising in Germany.
The Iberian Conquistadores
The two Iberian powerhouses, Spain and Portugal, have conquered the tournament as expected: La Roja won flawless victories against Croatia and the reigning Euro champion, Italy; and Roberto Martinez's Portuguese squad is climbing the scale with solid teamwork and formation tactics, allowing every player to shine.
Spain, the first team to secure a slot in the round of 16 this year, has always been a solid contender. They brought out the young ones alongside the old guards, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal making Euros history as the youngest player in the league. Could this be the start of another Golden Generation?
Portugal, too, has been up to some surprising twists this season. Team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, known for his golden kicks, has been focused on assists, with the latest one helping set up Bruno Fernandes's first goal in the tournament. Their 2016 championship match against France was won not with a single power player, but rather with a strong defense line and multiple skilled strikers.
Germany and Switzerland
Over on central Europe, Germany and Switzerland are the first to cement their positions in the round of 16.
Host nation Germany's performance has been nothing less than superb, using fresh talents such as Musiala and Wirtz to take on the rest of Europe. If you disregard their Euro 2020 performance, Germany is truly a force of nature, as Nagelsmann's tactics and the team's overall impressive performance makes them one of the toughest in the tournament.
Meanwhile, the Swiss line-up's defense and flexibility got them a well-fought 1-1 against Germany. Granit Xhaka rose up and made the opponent struggle to create opportunities to score. While Switzerland is no stranger to the Euro finals, this is the second time they made it past group stage. Will they breeze through their next game? Predict their performance now.
