Euro 2024: Croatia hoping to avoid ignominious end for 'golden generation'

Croatia's Luka Modric (centre) fights for the ball during the team's 3-0 defeat to Spain. — Reuters

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 6:55 PM

Croatia will be aiming to get their Euro 2024 campaign back on track against Albania on Wednesday, with their 'golden generation' in danger of a disappointing farewell from the top level following a humbling loss to Spain.

Although World Cup semifinalists in 1998, Croatia have enjoyed an unprecedented spell of success since reaching the 2018 World Cup final in Russia, where they lost to France.

Zlatko Dalic's men are bidding to reach the knockout phase for a fifth consecutive major tournament in Germany, but there are fears this could be the end of an era.

Captain and star player Luka Modric is 38, winger Ivan Perisic is 35 and midfielders Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic, as well as forward Andrej Kramaric, are all in their 30s.

Former lynchpins of the national team, including Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Rakitic and Dejan Lovren, have already retired from international football.

The average age of the 15 players who featured in a demoralising 3-0 loss to Spain in Croatia's opener was 28.5 years old.

But coach Dalic insists that defeat was far from a fatal blow -- after Albania in Hamburg, they face holders Italy in their last Group B clash in Leipzig on June 24.

Croatia finished third at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and lost to Spain in the Nations League final only last year.

"There is no room for pessimism, everything is still in our hands," Dalic said. "Of course, we have to be better. It's my job to turn the team around."

Rumours of a rift in the camp after Perisic allowed Bruno Petkovic to take a late penalty, which was saved by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, have been played down despite Dalic publicly criticising his striker.

"I think that situation is over. The coach said everything on that topic," winger Lovro Majer said on Monday.

"Bruno took the penalty, unfortunately he didn't score, it can happen to anyone. It's a finished story and there's no need to add anything special."

Dalic is expected to opt for a switch in formation, potentially breaking up the midfield trio of Modric, Kovacic and Brozovic.

Former Inter Milan player Brozovic has increasingly looked off the pace for Croatia since his move to Saudi club Al-Nassr last year.