Euro 2024: Austria's Danso 'sorry' for Mbappe's broken nose

Austria's Kevin Danso sent a message of sympathy on Tuesday to French striker Kylian Mbappe who broke his nose in a collision with the defender's shoulder during their Euro 2024 match.
"I wish him a good recovery and I hope he can quickly get back on the pitch," Danso said on X of the injury sustained during France's 1-0 victory over Austria.
"To French supporters: I am sorry that Kylian Mbappe was injured from our duel," added Danso, whose back was turned when Mbappe's face struck his shoulder.
France's 25-year-old talisman was putting on a brave face, even asking social media followers to suggest ideas for a mask that may enable him to play in France's next game against the Netherlands on Friday.
That sparked a flood of memes online.
Mbappe left the field for treatment to his bloodied nose during Monday's match, but returned minutes later and sat down on the pitch, prompting boos from Austria fans and a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct.
France's football federation said Mbappe was back at the team camp after hospital treatment with no need for immediate surgery and a mask was being prepared.
Meanwhile, Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders said on Tuesday his side believe France superstar Mbappe will recover from his broken nose in time for Friday's crucial match-up.
"I think he'll be fine," the AC Milan midfielder said.
"I think we'll see him later on with a mask. Mbappe is a great footballer and you have to deal with injuries as a player."
Mbappe was dangerous in the win and laid on the only goal of the match when his pass bounced off the head of Austria defender Maximillian Woeber and into the goal.
