ESPN analyst collapses on air at Milan-Madrid friendly

A fellow broadcaster rushed to assist the former Trinidad and Tobago international as the channel abruptly cut off for a commercial break

Photo: Screengrab/Twitter

By AFP Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 9:55 AM

Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop sparked a health scare after collapsing on air ahead of Sunday's friendly match between Real Madrid and AC Milan in California.

Hislop, 54, who was working as an analyst for US broadcaster ESPN at the game, stumbled and fell to the ground during a pre-match interview at the Rose Bowl.

Fellow broadcaster Dan Thomas rushed to assist the former Trinidad and Tobago international as ESPN abruptly cut off for a commercial break.

In an update at half-time, Thomas said Hislop had apparently recovered after the incident.

"My mate, Shaka, not here, but as it stands, it's good news," Thomas told viewers.

"He's conscious, he's talking, I think he's a little embarrassed about it all. He's apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him."

"Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is, that Shaka's conscious and we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live."

The exhibition game saw Spanish giants Madrid overturn a 2-0 deficit to clinch a 3-2 win.

English defender Fikayo Tomori headed Milan into the lead after 25 minutes, burying an inviting Christian Pulisic corner to make it 1-0.

Luka Romero then put the Serie A side 2-0 ahead three minutes before half-time with a spectacular long-range effort into the top corner.

But Madrid were thrown a lifeline in the 57th minute after a terrible blunder by Milan goalkeeper Marco Sportiello, who fumbled what should have been a routine stop from a long-range Federico Valverde strike.

Valverde then fired Madrid into the lead two minutes later with a well-taken strike, before Brazil star Vinicius Jr. completed the Madrid comeback with an 84th-minute winner.

ALSO READ: