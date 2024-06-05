Eriksen masterclass gives Denmark 2-1 win over Sweden in Euro warm-up

10 years after suffering a serious injury, Conor Clarke, the Head of Strength and Conditioning at GEMS Metropole School, has resurrected his career
Christian Eriksen scored a stunning late winner to give Denmark a 2-1 victory over Sweden in a lively pre-Euro 2024 friendly at a sold-out Parken stadium on Wednesday, cementing his spot as the Danes' most potent creative force ahead of the tournament in Germany.
It took just over a minute for the home side to break the deadlock as Sweden's defence was caught napping at the game's first corner, and Eriksen found Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at the near post for an easy finish.
With the red-clad fans expecting that to be the beginning of an onslaught, the Swedes struck back quickly through Alexander Isak, who collected a blocked shot from Jens Cajuste and slammed it past Frederik Ronnow in the Danish goal seven minutes later.
The 32-year-old Eriksen, who collapsed due to a heart attack on the same pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland, pulled the strings throughout, and his curling, dipping strike in the 86th minute gave the Danes a well-deserved win.
Denmark round off their Euro 2024 preparations with a home game against Norway on Saturday before travelling to Germany, where they will face Slovenia, England and Serbia in Group C.
