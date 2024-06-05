E-Paper

Eriksen masterclass gives Denmark 2-1 win over Sweden in Euro warm-up

Eriksen dazzled on the same pitch where he had collapsed due to a heart attack in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland

By Reuters

Denmark's Christian Eriksen (right) celebrates scoring their second goal. — Reuters
Denmark's Christian Eriksen (right) celebrates scoring their second goal. — Reuters

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 11:28 PM

Christian Eriksen scored a stunning late winner to give Denmark a 2-1 victory over Sweden in a lively pre-Euro 2024 friendly at a sold-out Parken stadium on Wednesday, cementing his spot as the Danes' most potent creative force ahead of the tournament in Germany.

It took just over a minute for the home side to break the deadlock as Sweden's defence was caught napping at the game's first corner, and Eriksen found Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at the near post for an easy finish.


With the red-clad fans expecting that to be the beginning of an onslaught, the Swedes struck back quickly through Alexander Isak, who collected a blocked shot from Jens Cajuste and slammed it past Frederik Ronnow in the Danish goal seven minutes later.

The 32-year-old Eriksen, who collapsed due to a heart attack on the same pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland, pulled the strings throughout, and his curling, dipping strike in the 86th minute gave the Danes a well-deserved win.


Denmark round off their Euro 2024 preparations with a home game against Norway on Saturday before travelling to Germany, where they will face Slovenia, England and Serbia in Group C.

