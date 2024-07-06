Egyptian footballer Refaat dies aged 31

Photo: Al Wahda FC

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's former international teammate Ahmed Refaat passed away, his club announced on Saturday. He was 31.

Refaat, who spent a season on loan with UAE Pro League club Al Wahda, died after suffering sudden medical complications.

"With great sadness, Modern Sport Club announces the death of Ahmed Refaat, the first team player and the Egyptian national team, following a severe deterioration in his health condition," the club said in a statement on Facebook.

"The club extends its sincere condolences to the player's family and the Egyptian football fans," it added.

In March this year, the midfielder had suffered a heart attack on-pitch during a match against Al Ittihad. News reports had said that Refaat had stopped breathing for more than an hour.

Refaat, who made seven appearance for Egypt, had started that game on the bench but came on a little over 30 minutes into the game. With just a little over two minutes to go for the final whistle, Refaat collapsed on the pitch and was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was in intensive care for close to two weeks.

Egyptian media had claimed that Salah had offered to send a private plane to transport Refaat to London for treatment.

10 appearances for Abu Dhabi club

Refaat had spent a season on loan with Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda in the 2022-23 season, where he made 10 appearances, scored two goals and had three assists.